Ruder Finn Announces Launch of RF Studio 53: A New Era of AI-Powered Creative

Ruder Finn, a global communications and creative agency, has introduced RF Studio 53. This innovative studio combines Ruder Finn’s renowned creative abilities with TechLab capabilities to usher in a new age of AI-powered creative.

The name “RF Studio 53” draws inspiration from Ruder Finn’s headquarters located on 53rd Street in New York City, which serves as a focal point for creativity and innovation. The studio brings together teams from Osmosis Films and SPI Group, along with Ruder Finn’s design, video, and TechLab developers. Under the leadership of Zach Russo from Osmosis Films, this dynamic team of over 70 individuals will merge storytelling, technology, and design to drive innovation across different platforms and experiences.

The primary objective of RF Studio 53 is to create at the intersection of human imagination and digital intelligence. According to Michael Schubert, Ruder Finn’s Chief Innovation Officer, AI will not replace creative work but instead provide new opportunities for creative professionals to incorporate AI into their projects.

Built upon Ruder Finn’s commitment to independence and focus on innovation, RF Studio 53 aims to harness emerging technologies like AI and spatial computing to scale and personalize creative endeavors while pioneering breakthroughs for clients. The studio will offer comprehensive creative services, including design, branding, video production, website and app development, and immersive experiences.

RF TechLab will continue its function as Ruder Finn’s technology and analytics incubator, while Osmosis Films will operate as an independent label within Studio 53, producing original content across film and emerging platforms.