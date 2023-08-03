New Study Suggests Rubble-Pile Asteroids Could Develop Temporary Magnetic Fields

Recent research indicates that rubble-pile asteroids may develop temporary magnetic fields following collisions, potentially solving the mystery of magnetism in metallic meteorites. Astronomers have long been puzzled by the presence of magnetism in these meteorites, as it was believed that they lacked the necessary components to generate such fields.

To address this conundrum, planetary scientists Zhongtian Zhang and David Bercovici from Yale University conducted simulations of asteroid collisions. Their findings revealed that when two iron-rich asteroids collide and shatter, certain shards combine to form a colder inner core surrounded by a layer of molten rock.

If the shards are of the right size, the cold core can strip elements like sulfur from the surrounding hot liquid, resulting in sufficient circulation to activate a dynamo and generate a magnetic field. This magnetic field could persist for millions of years, leaving detectable traces for astronomers to observe.

Published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, this study presents a potential explanation for the magnetism found in specific metallic meteorites. Nevertheless, further research is necessary to validate these findings and enhance our understanding of rubble-pile asteroids and their magnetic properties.