Ruark Audio Unveils Stylish R410 All-in-One Streaming System

Ruark Audio has introduced its latest product, the R410 all-in-one streaming system. With its 70s-inspired retro design and wood paneling, the R410 is sure to turn heads. It features a sleek touchscreen display and Ruark’s signature RotoDial controller, making it both aesthetically pleasing and user-friendly.

But it’s not just about looks. The R410 also offers a wide array of modern streaming conveniences, including support for hi-res audio, radio tuners, and various connectivity options. It aims to deliver outstanding sound quality and seamless connectivity, and it is poised to compete against the popular Naim Mu-so 2.

The R410 comes equipped with standard streaming options like AirPlay 2, Bluetooth (aptX HD), and Chromecast built-in. It also supports Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, BBC Sounds, and various radio options, including DAB/DAB+, FM, and internet radio. Additionally, it has HDMI eARC and optical inputs for connecting other audio sources such as TVs and CD players.

The system features built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet for connecting to your home network, as well as UPnP compatibility for playing music files stored on your network. It also boasts a built-in phono stage for direct turntable connection. With its internal BurrBrown DAC, the R410 can handle high-resolution audio files up to 24-bit/192kHz PCM.

Under the hood, the R410 houses a Class D amplifier that offers 120W of power per channel. Ruark opted for digital amplification for its efficiency and low distortion, allowing for a smaller form factor and shorter signal paths. The system includes 20mm silk dome tweeters and NS+ mid/bass units for high-quality audio reproduction. It has dual bass reflex ports on the underside to enhance the bass response.

The R410’s design is not just about aesthetics; it also takes into consideration functionality and durability. The hand-crafted grille and cabinet use sustainable wood material, engineered to maintain consistent grain patterns and color over time. The 4.4-inch TFT full-color interactive screen is a departure from traditional radio and hi-fi screens, emulating the user experience of viewing music services on smartphones.

The R410 runs on bespoke software and processing, and it comes with a circular RotoDial controller designed specifically for the unit. Additionally, an app and standalone remote control are available for controlling the system.

The Ruark Audio R410 is priced at £1299 and will be available in grey and walnut finishes. Its main competitor in the market is the Naim Mu-so 2, priced at £1149. A full review of the R410 will be released in the future to assess its performance compared to current standards.

