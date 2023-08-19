Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Receives Positive Reviews on Switch

It has been a week full of exciting game releases on the Nintendo Switch, with several highly anticipated titles hitting the hybrid platform. One of these is Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a game inspired by Jet Set Radio, developed by Team Reptile. Now that the game is available on Switch, critics and YouTube reviewers have started sharing their opinions.

So far, the response seems to be overwhelmingly positive. Some outlets have even hailed Bomb Rush Cyberfunk as a true spiritual sequel. GameXplain, a popular YouTube channel, called it a “love letter” to the Jet Set Radio franchise, with all the elements that made it a cult classic being faithfully recreated and improved upon. However, they did mention issues with the story execution and combat mechanics.

Noisy Pixel gave Bomb Rush Cyberfunk an 8.5 out of 10 and also referred to it as a “love letter” to Sega’s game. They praised the excellent soundtrack, fantastic movement system, and intricate narrative, stating that it will captivate both Jet Set Radio veterans and newcomers. While the combat scenarios and pacing were criticized, they believed that the game offered a unique skating dream experience.

Retro Rebound, another YouTube channel, described the game as “awesome” and highly recommended it to Jet Set fans. They acknowledged that it wasn’t perfect and pointed out flaws in the cutscenes and combat. Despite these shortcomings, they considered Bomb Rush Cyberfunk a treat for long-time fans.

Nintendo Life will be publishing their own review of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk soon. As more reviews become available, we will update this roundup with additional opinions.

If you have tried Bomb Rush Cyberfunk on the Switch, we would love to hear your impressions in the comments section below.