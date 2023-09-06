CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

New Rotel Power Amplifiers Deliver Power and Style

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 6, 2023
Rotel has unveiled its latest multi-channel power amplifiers, promising a combination of impressive power and sophisticated design. The RMB-1587MKII and RMB-1585MKII amplifiers boast a robust build, measuring 24 x 43 x 46cm and featuring Rotel’s trademark brushed metal finish.

The RMB-1587MKII offers seven channels and delivers 155 watts per channel at 8 ohms, with a whopping 250 watts per channel at 4 ohms. Its sibling, the RMB-1585MKII, is even more powerful, providing 210 watts per channel at 8 ohms and a staggering 340 watts per channel at 4 ohms. In stereo mode, they can produce 335 and 440 watts per channel, respectively.

Both amplifiers utilize a Class AB amplifier design, incorporating two in-house manufactured toroidal transformers and eight high-efficiency capacitors for stable current supply. Despite their size and power, Rotel has implemented four thermostat-controlled, variable-speed ultra-low-noise fans to manage heat.

The rear of each model offers RCA and Balanced XLR inputs, providing versatility for connecting to home cinema processors or AV receivers. Additionally, the amplifiers are designed for rack-mounting, with rack “ears” available separately.

The RMB-1585MKII is priced at £3599 / $4199, while the RMB-1587MKII is priced at £3799 / $4399. Both models will be available soon.

Overall, Rotel’s new power amplifiers combine impressive power capabilities with a sleek and sophisticated design. AV enthusiasts looking for a beefy and elegant addition to their home cinema setup should consider these offerings.

