A Potential Setback for the Room-Temperature Superconductor LK-99

A recent study by Beihang University in Beijing has cast doubt on the credibility of LK-99 as a room-temperature superconductor. The university’s researchers have characterized their sample of LK-99 and found that it is actually a diamagnetic semiconductor.

Diamagnetic substances differ from semiconductors in that they generate an internal magnetic field in the opposite direction when exposed to an external magnetic field. While they can levitate in a magnetic field, this phenomenon is not caused by the Meissner effect observed in superconductors, where the magnetic field is expelled.

The resistance measurement conducted by the Beijing team on the LK-99 sample further supports the conclusion that it is not a superconductor. These findings are disappointing as they challenge the initial belief that LK-99 could be a groundbreaking room-temperature superconductor.

This raises questions about the specific characteristics of the original Korean sample that set it apart from others. It is concerning that the Korean sample was not externally evaluated prior to allowing other research teams to draw their own conclusions.

Only time will reveal whether there are unique properties in the Korean sample or if LK-99 is simply an intriguing diamagnetic semiconductor. Further research and evaluation are required to better understand the true nature of this material and its potential applications in the field of superconductivity.