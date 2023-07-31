CityLife

Ohio Unemployment System Targeted in Cyber-Attack, Leaving Thousands Without Benefits

Recently, Ohio’s unemployment system fell victim to a cyber-attack, resulting in numerous unemployed individuals being locked out of their accounts and left without the benefits they rely on. Cybersecurity experts have traced the attack back to an organized crime group based in Romania.

The increase in cyber-attacks on government agencies, such as Ohio’s unemployment system, can be attributed to the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) by cybercriminals. Blake Hall, CEO of cybersecurity company ID.me, revealed that cybercriminals from West Africa, China, and Eastern Europe are leveraging AI technology to pilfer tax dollars. The outdated technology employed by states, including Ohio, has made them susceptible to these types of attacks.

Hall stresses that the United States finds itself on the wrong side of the equation, facing formidable adversaries with antiquated infrastructure. ID.me provided a video demonstrating how a cybercriminal attempted to deceive their AI-generated synthetic face video chat verification system. Although this particular attempt was unsuccessful, Hall warns that it is merely a matter of time before cybercriminals perfect such techniques.

The aftermath of the attack has left individuals like Stephen Lessick waiting for their benefits, causing financial strain. Hall further pointed out that Ohio has failed to comply with cybersecurity standards established by the U.S. Department of Commerce, noting that states adhering to these guidelines have been less vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

These incidents emphasize the ongoing threat posed by cyber-attacks and the use of advanced technologies by criminals. It underscores the necessity for enhanced cybersecurity measures and modernized systems within government agencies, safeguarding citizens’ data and ensuring uninterrupted service delivery.

By Robert Andrew

