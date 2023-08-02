The Future Summit of the Greater Sioux Falls Young Professionals Network, Crossroad, to Include Discussions on the Role of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

The upcoming future summit of the Greater Sioux Falls Young Professionals Network, named Crossroad, will feature discussions on various topics, including the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of healthcare. This annual summit attracts professionals from different industries, providing them with a day of inspiration and learning.

One of the keynote presentations will be delivered by experts from Sanford Health, who will discuss the importance of adopting new AI technologies and their impact on professional and personal lives. According to Doug Nowak, the Vice President of Data Analytics at Sanford, AI is rapidly transforming the healthcare industry and is here to stay. Nowak emphasized the need for adopting AI and shifting the focus towards preventive medical care, rather than just treating diseases after they occur.

The Crossroad Summit is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 17th, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Registrations for the event are currently open.

