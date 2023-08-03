Professions Less Likely to be Automated by AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has raised concerns about job replacement, but there are still professions that are less likely to be automated. Teaching, particularly in the arts, requires a human touch that AI cannot replicate. The ability to impart knowledge and skills in an ever-evolving workforce is valuable.

Art therapy is another profession that remains untouched by AI. Facilitated by professional art therapists, this form of therapy helps individuals achieve personal and relational treatment goals. Art therapy improves cognitive and sensorimotor functions, promotes self-esteem and self-awareness, and enhances social skills. AI’s lack of understanding of human behavior prevents it from replacing this vital role.

AI struggles with creating original fiction novels. While it can generate research papers, resumes, and news articles quickly, the non-replicative nature of fiction writing poses a challenge. AI cannot extract bits and pieces from other works, limiting its ability to create engaging fiction.

Investigative journalism also requires deep understanding of human behavior and the ability to build relationships. AI’s current limitations in fostering relationships make it unlikely to replace investigative journalists anytime soon.

While AI technology is advancing rapidly, there are professions that still require the unique skills and abilities of humans. These roles offer hope for those concerned about AI’s impact on their careers, emphasizing the importance of the human touch in various fields.