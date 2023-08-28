Rockstar Games Vice President of Writing, Mike Unsworth, Leaves After 16 Years

Mike Unsworth, the vice president of writing at Rockstar Games, has departed from the company after a tenure of 16 years. Unsworth’s LinkedIn profile now reflects his departure from the renowned game developer. Throughout his career, Unsworth served as a creative lead on some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful video game franchises, including Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption.

During his time at Rockstar Games, Unsworth made significant contributions to the development of various hit titles, including Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto 4, Grand Theft Auto 5, Max Payne 3, and L.A. Noire. He initially joined the company in 2007 as a senior creative writer and later assumed the role of writing director in 2019. Ultimately, Unsworth held the position of vice president of writing for two years before his departure.

It remains uncertain whether Unsworth had any involvement in Rockstar’s upcoming projects. With the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI on the horizon, there is a possibility he could still receive a writing credit in the future.

Rockstar Games recently made headlines due to a high-profile hack, which resulted in leaked footage from Grand Theft Auto VI being circulated among the public. The attack was reportedly orchestrated by two British teenagers using an Amazon Fire Stick while on bail for a previous hack against Nvidia.

