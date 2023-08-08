Rockstar Games to Port Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare to PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Rockstar Games has announced that they will be porting the original Red Dead Redemption and its expansion, Undead Nightmare, to PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Nintendo Switch on August 17, 2023. The plans currently do not include a remake of the game.

The visually upscaled version of the game for PS4 will also be forward-compatible with the PS5. However, no PC version has been announced. The aim of this port is to make the original game more accessible to a wider audience.

Originally released in 2010 for PS3 and Xbox 360, Red Dead Redemption is a critically acclaimed open-world cinematic Western game. It will now be available to play on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch, allowing players to experience its immersive story and gameplay on modern platforms.

Undead Nightmare, the expansion pack for Red Dead Redemption, introduces a zombie-filled alternate universe story. It will also be included in the port, providing players with more content to enjoy.

The port will be handled by Double Eleven Studios, a UK and Malaysia-based studio known for their work on games such as Fallout 76, Rust, and Minecraft Dungeons. Fans are hopeful that the studio will be able to avoid the technical issues that were encountered in Rockstar’s recent attempts to bring the 3D Grand Theft Auto trilogy to modern platforms.

While there may have been speculation about a remake of Red Dead Redemption, it appears that Rockstar Games is currently focused on making the original game more easily accessible through this port. Additionally, Rockstar Games is working on Grand Theft Auto 6; however, no official release date has been announced yet.