Welcome to Edition 6.09 of the Rocket Report!

In this edition of the Rocket Report, we cover the latest updates in the space industry. Firefly Aerospace and Millennium Space Systems have entered a “hot standby phase” as they wait for orders from the US Space Force to launch a satellite on short notice. Virgin Galactic is set to conduct its third commercial spaceflight, and Rocket Lab plans to reuse nine engines on a future mission.

Firefly and Millennium in hot standby phase for next Alpha launch

Firefly Aerospace and Millennium Space Systems are in a six-month “hot standby phase” after announcing their readiness to launch a satellite on short notice. The US Space Force can initiate a 60-hour window for the companies to transport the payload, conduct fueling operations, integrate it with the Alpha rocket, and be ready for launch. This demonstration aims to expedite the planning and execution of national security missions.

Virgin Galactic announces higher flight cadence

Virgin Galactic is preparing for its third commercial spaceflight, Galactic 03, on September 8. The company has achieved a sustained monthly cadence with its VSS Unity spacecraft through various upgrades and improvements. Virgin Galactic President, Mike Moses, explains that future automation and the forthcoming line of Delta-class spacecraft will make turnarounds easier and more efficient.

Rocket Lab plans to reuse nine engines

Rocket Lab intends to launch its Electron rocket with only reused engines on a future mission. The company aims to reduce costs as engines can account for more than half of the booster cost. However, the exact savings are uncertain due to the expenses of engine recovery and refurbishment. Rocket Lab recovers its Electron booster through a parachute-softened landing in the ocean, followed by an immediate boat recovery to protect the engines from saltwater erosion.

Sources:

Space News: “Firefly says “hot standby phase” has begun for next Alpha launch”

Ars Technica: “How did Virgin Galactic reach a higher flight cadence?”

Payload: “Rocket Lab seeks to reuse nine engines”