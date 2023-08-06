Rocket Lab to Attempt 40th Electron Rocket Launch

Rocket Lab is preparing to launch its 40th Electron rocket after the previous attempt was aborted. The launch will take place from the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand and has a launch window from 0500-0700 UTC.

The rocket’s payload for this mission is Acadia 1, a radar-imaging satellite developed by Capella Space. This satellite is the first of four radar-imaging satellites that Capella Space plans to launch. The purpose of these synthetic aperture radar (SAR) Earth-imaging satellites is to enhance Capella’s existing constellation. They will provide high-quality imagery, exceptional ground-range resolution, and fast delivery speeds.

The initial launch attempt was halted due to low igniter pressure in one of the rocket’s engines. Rocket Lab’s founder, Peter Beck, reassured that low pressures are a sporadic occurrence and rarely lead to an abort. However, the launch was further postponed due to strong winds at the launch site.

If successful, this mission will mark the 40th launch of Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket since its inaugural flight in 2017. The Electron rocket has already delivered 170 satellites in previous missions.