Knightscope Provides Blue Light Towers for Texas School District

Knightscope, a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, has announced that a Houston-based security company has purchased two K1 Blue Light Towers for a school district in Texas. This purchase brings the total number of towers in the district to 49, with over 7,000 emergency communication systems deployed across the United States.

Schools and campuses are increasingly seeking cost-effective and reliable systems that utilize cellular and satellite communications and can be powered by solar energy. Knightscope’s K1 products meet these requirements and provide clear voice connectivity, a flashing blue strobe, and area illumination to ensure critical access to emergency services, even in remote locations.

To further promote the use of their products in securing schools and creating peaceful learning environments, Knightscope has recently published a blog outlining their recommendations.

In addition to the tower purchase, Knightscope has announced that their Robot Roadshow will be coming to Columbus, Ohio on August 9-10, 2023. The event, which will be held at the Eldorado Scioto Downs, offers attendees the opportunity to participate in expert-led demonstrations of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency phones. Visitors will also have the chance to see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

The Robot Roadshow is a free event open to the public, with the option to schedule one-on-one appointments for personalized attention. To learn more about Knightscope’s products and services, please visit their website.

Knightscope is a technology company with the mission of building autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems to make the United States the safest country in the world.