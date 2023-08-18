Roblox Fighters Era 2 Codes for August 2023

Roblox Fighters Era 2 is a combat-focused game that allows players to become powerful fighters. Apart from regular gameplay, players can also redeem codes to get free rewards and progress faster in the game.

In August 2023, the following codes can be redeemed in Roblox Fighters Era 2:

– 1500_1: Grants four traits and two clan rolls.

– 1500_2: Resets your style.

– 1500_3: Resets your skills.

– ServerReset_2: Provides four traits and two clan rolls.

– ServerResetCode_1: Gives free rerolls.

These active codes can be used by entering them into the code box on the main screen of Fighters Era 2. Simply launch the game, go to the main screen, enter an active code, and hit redeem.

It’s important to note that codes in Roblox games often expire after some time. Therefore, certain codes may no longer be valid. To stay updated on the active and expired codes for Roblox Fighters Era 2, remember to check back regularly.

In addition to Fighters Era 2, Roblox offers a wide range of games with different themes and gameplay styles. Some popular titles include Anime Rifts, Anime Warriors, and Power Punch Simulator.

For more information and codes for other Roblox games, be sure to explore the Dexerto website.

Enjoy playing Roblox Fighters Era 2 and make the most of these codes to enhance your gaming experience.