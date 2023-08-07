Robeco Institutional Asset Management Purchases 652 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. has recently acquired 652 shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., a semiconductor company. The purchased shares are valued at approximately $326,000. This new position was obtained during the first quarter.

Other notable investors have also made changes to their stakes in Monolithic Power Systems. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company, valued at $2,256,000. Additionally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV and Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd have increased their holdings in the company.

On the other hand, Monolithic Power Systems has received target price adjustments from research analysts, indicating a positive outlook for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price to $600.00 and provided a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial and Raymond James also increased their price targets for the stock.

Recent insider activity at Monolithic Power Systems includes the sale of company stock by CFO Theodore Blegen and VP Maurice Sciammas. Blegen sold 711 shares worth $291,353.58, while Sciammas sold 857 shares.

Monolithic Power Systems has demonstrated a strong stock performance, opening at $537.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $529.44, and the 200-day moving average is $488.89. With a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, Monolithic Power Systems is a significant player in the industry.

In terms of financial performance, Monolithic Power Systems reported an EPS of $2.27 for Q1 2021, surpassing the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company achieved a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%.

Furthermore, the company has announced a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, which was paid on July 14th. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio (DPR) of 42.92% and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. specializes in designing, developing, marketing, and selling semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for various industries. Their products are primarily used to convert direct current (DC) to DC.