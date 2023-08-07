Robeco Institutional Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Entegris, Inc. Stock

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. has reported a decrease of 5.8% in its holdings of Entegris, Inc. stock during the first quarter. The institutional investor sold 231 shares, leaving them with a total of 3,778 shares in the semiconductor company, worth $310,000 at the end of the reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also been buying and selling shares of Entegris. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake worth about $210,000 in the fourth quarter, while Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position by 15.6% and now owns 9,464 shares worth $610,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris valued at around $682,000 in the first quarter. Additionally, the State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position by 2.9%, now owning 85,727 shares valued at $5,623,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina also grew its stake by 1.3%, owning 64,425 shares worth $4,226,000.

Entegris stock opened at $101.03 on Monday with a 50-day moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris recently announced its quarterly earnings, reporting $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was $901.00 million, up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also disclosed a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is August 1st.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in May for a total transaction of $439,538.40.

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG, with Needham & Company LLC restating a “buy” rating and giving the stock a $120.00 target price. Mizuho also lifted their price target to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating. The consensus rating is “Moderate Buy” with a consensus price target of $114.91.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions.