In July, 16 new products have been added to road.cc Recommends, covering a wide range of items including bikes, components, accessories, saddles, helmets, and cycling clothing.

Starting with the bikes, the Orro Terra Ti GRX800 Tailormade is a titanium gravel bike that offers a comfortable ride and attention to detail. It features an adjustable fork rake, making it suitable for both gravel and road riding. For road cyclists, the Specialized Allez Sport 2023 is a versatile bike known for its great handling and comfortable ride.

In the e-bike category, the Ampler Curt 11-speed stands out as a lightweight and efficient electric gravel bike, perfect for commuting and adventurous rides. The Trek Fuel EXe 9.5, on the other hand, is an electric mountain bike that provides a natural-feeling motor system and an agile frame. For those in need of a folding e-bike, the Surge Traveler P5e offers high performance and practicality.

When it comes to components and accessories, the Campagnolo Hyperon Ultra wheelset is a top choice for racers due to its outstanding performance and balanced weight and aerodynamics. The Igaro S1 Pro is a reliable dynamo USB charger, while the Black Inc Integrated Aero Barstem provides comfort and multiple hand positions.

For saddle options, the Prologo Dimension AGX 143 T4.0 and ISM PR 1.0 both offer support, comfort, and pressure relief suitable for different types of riding. In terms of clothing, the Kostüme Unisex Arm Warmers, Lusso Perform Carbon Bib Shorts, Santini Eco Sleek Bengal Jersey, and Castelli Endurance Women’s Jersey have all impressed with their performance, construction, and design.

Lastly, the Trek Velocis Mips Road Bike Helmet offers a striking design while providing comfort, ventilation, aerodynamics, and safety with its Mips Air system.

These are just a few of the highlights of the new products added to road.cc Recommends in July. For a more comprehensive list, please visit their website.