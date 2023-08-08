Riverhead Town Should Take Action on Battery Energy Storage Facilities

Riverhead Town should pay attention to the governor’s decision to open an inter-agency investigation into battery energy storage fires that occurred this summer. As a result, the town should promptly take action to suspend the battery energy storage code it adopted in April.

Residents had previously requested a moratorium on battery energy storage facilities, but the Town Board rejected the proposal. Additionally, the board chose not to act on the battery energy storage code outside of the comprehensive plan update.

Battery energy storage applicants, their attorneys, and consultants assured town officials that the lithium-ion battery storage systems were safe and had preventive measures in place to avoid fires. However, recent events have proven otherwise.

Riverhead officials facilitated the review and approval of these applications, even approving an additional $10,000 payment for an environmental assessment. This occurred despite the assessment already being included in the comprehensive plan scope of work.

In contrast, neighboring towns like Southold and Southampton took a more cautious approach by implementing moratoriums and allowing sufficient time for a thorough review of the technology and safety precautions. Riverhead, however, proceeded without such precautions.

During public hearings, one of the developers, Hexagon Energy, emphasized the safety of their storage technology. However, a fire broke out at a Powin Energy facility in upstate Warwick. This incident was one of three fires that occurred at battery energy storage facilities this summer, albeit smaller than the proposed facilities in Riverhead.

In response to these incidents, the governor established an inter-agency working group to investigate the fires and provide safety recommendations.

Riverhead should follow the state’s lead and postpone the review of new utility-scale energy storage systems until all the facts and risks are known. Prioritizing public safety and the training of first responders is essential. Proceeding without proper knowledge and precautions would be irresponsible.