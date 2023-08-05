State Lawmakers Recognize the Need for AI Regulation

State lawmakers in the United States are acknowledging the importance of addressing the challenges posed by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Rather than immediately imposing restrictions on the private sector, legislators are focusing on their own state governments to set an example.

Connecticut, for example, plans to inventory all of its government systems that utilize AI by the end of 2023 and make this information publicly available. Regular reviews of these systems will be conducted next year to prevent unlawful discrimination. The state aims to collaborate with other states, including Colorado, New York, Virginia, and Minnesota, to develop model legislation, which will establish broad regulations for AI systems, including product liability and impact assessments.

A total of 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have introduced AI bills this year. Fourteen states and Puerto Rico have already adopted resolutions or enacted legislation to address the impact of AI technology. Some states, such as Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Louisiana, have formed advisory bodies or committees to study and monitor the use of AI systems in state agencies.

Legislators are particularly interested in understanding how AI is used and who is using it within their states. AI is already being utilized in Connecticut’s government for tasks like school assignments and welfare benefit distribution, according to a recent investigation by the Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic at Yale Law School. However, the details of these algorithms are largely unknown to the public.

Although some states have yet to take action, there is a growing recognition for the need of regulations. In Hawaii, lawmakers have passed a resolution urging Congress to adopt safety guidelines for AI and restrict its use in law enforcement and the military. State Senator Chris Lee plans to introduce a bill similar to Connecticut’s in the next legislative session and advocates for the creation of a dedicated department or working group to address AI matters.

While the European Union has been leading the way in AI regulation internationally, bipartisan discussions on AI legislation have also taken place in the United States Congress. However, federal action often lags behind state-level initiatives. Therefore, state-level bills are being proposed to address specific concerns related to AI, such as limitations on AI use by mental health providers or restrictions on AI-based hiring decisions by employers.

As concerns about the potential risks of AI continue to grow, state lawmakers are taking proactive measures to find a balance between protecting citizens and promoting innovative advancements.