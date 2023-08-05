The Rise of Chat GPT in Students’ Job Hunting Activities

The use of chat GPT, an interactive artificial intelligence (AI) tool, is becoming increasingly popular among students in their job hunting activities. This tool is believed to be helpful for creating entry sheets (ES) to be submitted to companies and for interview preparation. According to a survey, 25% of university students have experience using generated AI in their job hunting process.

Chat GPT, which was released by the American start-up “OpenAI” last fall, utilizes generative AI to create natural-sounding sentences based on human instructions. A survey conducted by Benesse i-Career in June revealed that 26.5% of the university student respondents had used chat GPT or other similar generated AI tools in their job hunting activities. The most common use reported was for creating motivation statements (63.6%).

Students cited various reasons for using these tools, including reducing the time spent on tasks such as company analysis and ES creation (60.0%), and shortening the time spent on thinking about future careers and self-analysis (45.8%). The benefits reported by the students included gaining insights they wouldn’t have come up with themselves (77.5%), while the drawback was reported as none by 65.3% of the respondents.

For example, a third-year female university student in Tokyo mentioned how using chat GPT allowed her to allocate more time to showcasing her “individuality,” which is highly valued in her studies and job hunting. She specifically mentioned refining the wording of ES, conducting analysis on target companies, and preparing for potential interview questions.

While many companies have not explicitly banned the use of chat GPT in job hunting, they are facing challenges in handling this situation. A recruitment officer at a financial institution stated that a well-written ES using chat GPT could make it easier for applicants to pass the initial screening. However, the officer emphasized the importance of delving deeper into the students’ inner qualities and assessing their abilities and charm through subsequent interviews.

Kozo Fujiyama, Vice Director of the Kansai Economic Research Center at the Japan Research Institute, highlighted the risk of students’ qualities not being accurately measured through ES and web tests, which may disadvantage both companies and other students. He emphasized the need to review evaluation methods for ES and other tools and give priority to written tests and real interviews in the hiring process.