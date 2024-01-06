Goodbye WordPad: The End of an Era

After decades of being a staple Microsoft app, WordPad is bidding farewell. In the latest Windows 11 Build 26020 Insider Preview’s Canary Channel, Microsoft announced that WordPad will no longer be auto-installed after updating to the new OS build, and it will be officially removed in a future update. The text editor will not be available for reinstallation, signaling the end of WordPad.

WordPad has been a default app since its introduction in Windows 95, serving as the successor to Microsoft Write. Initially positioned as a cross between MS Word and Notepad, WordPad provided some advanced features beyond basic text editing. However, in a Microsoft Learn post on deprecated features for Windows clients, the company recommended using Microsoft Word for rich text documents and Windows Notepad for plain text documents, indicating that WordPad was no longer necessary.

GeekWire noted that the lack of a dark mode update for WordPad, in contrast to Notepad’s recent update, hinted at its impending demise. Furthermore, People, another long-standing Windows app, is also being phased out, with its contact management functionalities being transitioned to Outlook for Windows.

While WordPad may not hold sentimental value for most users, there are those who feel a twinge of nostalgia as it disappears. Like an old friend, WordPad seemed like it would be around forever. The end of WordPad marks the end of an era for many Windows users.

On a brighter note, Notepad, the trusty companion for simple text editing, will continue to thrive. As we bid farewell to WordPad, we can still rely on Notepad for our basic text editing needs.