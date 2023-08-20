Riot Games’ Response to Community Backlash over Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin Skin Falls Flat

The recent unveiling of the Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin skin for League of Legends has caused a significant amount of controversy within the community. Initially, fans were excited about the skin, as it was teased to be something different from the usual Mythic chroma. However, their excitement quickly turned to outrage when they discovered that the skin would be tied to a pricey gacha gambling system.

Players can spend up to $200 to guarantee a drop of the new Erasure Jhin skin, leading to comparisons with the low drop rates found in games like Genshin Impact. Adding to the frustration is the perception that the new skin is not particularly special, as it only offers a slight red tinge to the color palette.

Riot Games attempted to address the community’s concerns on Reddit on August 19, but their response did little to alleviate the dissatisfaction. Riot Brightmoon, the Executive Producer of League of Legends, explained the decision to introduce the new skin and the associated gacha system. The post emphasized the company’s goal of offering a range of products and satisfying the community’s desire for rarity. However, many players felt that the explanation missed the mark and that the approach to creating rare premium content was misguided.

Several community members expressed their frustrations, stating that they would prefer to earn rare content rather than purchase it. They questioned why the new skin costs $200 and suggested alternative ways to make content rare, such as releasing skins for champions based on mastery points.

Riot Games’ attempt to introduce a new form of rare content with the Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin skin has backfired, with the community feeling that the pricing does not justify the value of the skin. The company’s response has only added to the dissatisfaction, as players feel unheard and undervalued.