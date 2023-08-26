UPI Payment Option Returns to Valorant: A Convenient Method for Indian Players

Riot Games recently announced the reintroduction of the United Payments Interface (UPI) option for purchasing Valorant Points (VP) in the game. Previously, Indian players relied on Paytm for VP purchases, but the addition of UPI IDs has streamlined the process by allowing players to easily scan a QR code and complete the payment. However, in March 2023, a payment system error prevented Indian and South Asian players from using UPI to buy in-game currency and content, causing significant buzz on social media.

During this downtime, players still had the option to pay with credit cards or through PayPal, but these methods required payment in Euros. UPI was the only option that allowed players to pay in Indian Rupees (INR). Following over five months of downtime, UPI has now been added back to Valorant, as well as other Riot Games titles like League of Legends, allowing players to once again use this payment method to purchase in-game content.

To pay using UPI on Valorant, Indian players can follow these steps:

Open the client and click on the Valorant Points icon. You will be redirected to the ‘Select Payment Method’ page. Select the UPI tab and choose the amount of VP you wish to unlock. Fill in the required fields, such as your first and last name, personal account number (PAN), city, street, and billing address. Click on ‘Pay Now’ and you will be redirected to the payment portal. Enter your UPI ID or generate a QR code to complete the purchase.

During the UPI downtime, Riot Games provided an alternative method for making purchases using a site called UniPin. Users could add VP and RP to their accounts by entering their email address and selecting the desired amount. Various payment channels were available, including wallets, net banking, and debit/credit cards. Another trustworthy option for purchasing VP and RP is the Codashop India page.

Riot Games took the UPI payment system issue seriously and has now resolved it, allowing Indian players to once again enjoy a convenient and localized payment option within Valorant. This update demonstrates Riot Games’ commitment to providing a seamless gaming experience for their Indian player base.

Sources:

– Riot Games official Twitter account

– UniPin website

– Codashop India website