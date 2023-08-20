Do Ring Cameras Hold Up Well to Weather and Sunlight?

Ring cameras generally withstand various forms of weather abuse such as rain, snow, and sleet. However, they may encounter issues with foggy lenses or moisture build-up behind the glass. These problems usually resolve over time, but in some cases, the best solution is to remove the camera and allow it to dry in rice or a similar absorbent material.

Fortunately, these occurrences are not common, and many users can go years without ever experiencing them. However, when it comes to sunlight and heat, Ring cameras face more challenges. Exposure to direct sunlight or extremely high temperatures can cause discoloration of the camera’s enclosure and clouding of the lens cover. Unfortunately, once the warranty expires, there are limited options for resolving these issues.

To extend the life of your Ring camera and avoid purchasing a new one due to these disadvantages, you can try using scratch remover products like Meguiar’s PlastX. Apply the scratch remover to the lens cover and gently rub it in. Then, rinse it off with water and a non-abrasive cleaner like dish soap, using a soft cloth. This method can help reduce the effects of discoloration and cloudiness.

In more severe cases, you can attempt sanding the lens cover. However, this requires caution and expertise to avoid causing additional damage. Start with an 800-grit sandpaper and gradually work your way up to 2,000-grit. Use a circular motion and consider soaking the sandpaper beforehand to prevent dust from getting stuck. Finish by polishing the lens cover.

While some users have gone as far as disassembling the camera to address internal issues, this should only be attempted by those who are knowledgeable and skilled. Reassembling the camera may compromise its weatherproofing capabilities. Unless absolutely necessary, it is often more practical to replace the camera.

By following these maintenance and restoration techniques, many users have been able to extend the lifespan of their Ring cameras. Rather than replacing the camera every few years, periodic attention to the lens cover can help prevent cloudiness and provide several additional years of use. If you have found these tips helpful or have your own strategies, feel free to share your experiences in the comments.