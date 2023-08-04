Richmond Voters Gain Greater Access to Early Voting

Richmond voters now have more options to cast their ballots early, as two additional satellite locations have been opened in addition to the Registrar’s Office. This decision was made in response to criticism from the city’s mayor and attorney, who deemed the initial decision to limit early voting locations as illegal. City Hall and Hickory Hill are now designated as early voting centers, ensuring greater accessibility for all residents.

Mayor Levar Stoney expressed concerns about the accessibility of early voting, questioning whether it was available to all citizens or only a select few. In response to public pressure, the Republican-led electoral board reversed its decision to remove early voting locations in predominantly Black and Brown areas.

Initially, two GOP members had voted against the opening of satellite locations, citing concerns about operational costs. However, during a recent meeting of the electoral board, it was decided to remove early voting on Sundays. This change was implemented with the goal of ensuring equal access to the ballot box, recognizing that this issue goes beyond political affiliations.

Mayor Stoney has called on other localities in Virginia to follow Richmond’s example and prioritize access to the ballot box for all citizens. The General Election is scheduled for November 7, 2023, and in-person early voting will commence on September 22. These additional early voting centers aim to facilitate a smoother voting process and promote inclusivity in the democratic process.