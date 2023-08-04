Republican-Controlled Richmond Electoral Board Reverses Decision to Close Early Voting Sites

The Republican-controlled Richmond Electoral Board has backtracked on its decision to close two early voting sites in Virginia’s capital. Following public criticism and concerns over a potential violation of state law, the board unanimously voted to keep the satellite locations open for 45 days.

Local activists and Democratic officials strongly opposed the closure, arguing that it would restrict voting access for majority-Black neighborhoods and lower-income residents who rely on public transportation. The two Republican members of the board clarified that their concerns were primarily centered around the cost effectiveness of operating the voting locations for the extended duration, refuting claims of attempting to suppress minority votes.

In addition to maintaining the satellite locations, the board also voted against offering early voting on Sundays due to resource constraints and increased workload for election workers. Although the board has the legal authority to decide on Sunday voting, legal experts have indicated that closing early voting sites is not permissible under voting access laws enacted by the General Assembly in 2020.

Addressing accusations of voter suppression, the Richmond GOP released a statement asserting that the claims were unfounded and reassuring residents that early voting would remain secure and accessible. They hoped that the controversy surrounding the decision would encourage more people to utilize early voting locations throughout the city.

To provide clarity on early voting laws, the Virginia Department of Elections issued new guidance to GOP-controlled local boards. The guidance underscored the power of city councils and county boards to establish early voting locations and highlighted that the closure or relocation of satellite voting sites is subject to a voting rights law aimed at safeguarding minority voters.

Although some Democrats criticized the initial decision as an attempt to limit access to early voting, the Youngkin administration did not support the move, considering the Richmond board’s actions as non-compliant with the law.