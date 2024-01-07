Carbon Dioxide Levels Reveal 14 Million Year High

Scientists have found that atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) levels are currently at a record high of 419 parts per million (ppm), the highest in 14 million years. The increase is primarily due to human activities, particularly the burning of fossil fuels. The study, led by an international team of scientists, including researchers from the University of Utah, analyzes geological markers to reconstruct Earth’s CO2 history.

Previous research has relied on indirect evidence, or proxies, to determine CO2 levels in the past. These proxies include isotopes in minerals, fossilized leaves, and other geological evidence that reflect atmospheric chemistry. By integrating various proxies, the team was able to create a high-fidelity record of atmospheric CO2, providing insights into the ancient atmosphere.

The findings show that CO2 levels were much higher in the past during warmer periods. However, the current concentration of 419 ppm is unprecedented in recent geologic history. The rapid increase in CO2 levels due to human activity has led to significant disruptions in climate systems worldwide, including extreme weather events, droughts, heatwaves, and ocean acidification.

Understanding past CO2 variations is crucial for predicting future climate change. By having a reliable map of CO2 levels throughout history, scientists can more accurately predict future climate patterns. This knowledge is essential in mitigating the impacts of climate change and implementing effective climate policies.

The research, funded by multiple grants and involving scientists from 16 countries, aims to reconstruct the CO2 record back 540 million years. By examining Earth’s CO2 history, scientists hope to gain insights into mass extinctions and evolutionary innovations driven by changes in atmospheric CO2 and climate. Overall, this study emphasizes the need to address the current high levels of CO2 to prevent further environmental damage.