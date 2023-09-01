SMART-BARN: A State-of-the-Art Facility for Studying Animal Group Behavior

Researchers from the Centre for the Advanced Study of Collective Behaviour (CASCB) and the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior have transformed an 18th-century barn into a cutting-edge laboratory for studying complex animal behavior. The lab, known as SMART-BARN (Scalable Multimodal Arena for Real-time Tracking Behavior of Animals in large Numbers), utilizes high-throughput techniques such as optical and acoustic tracking to monitor the behavior of animals in three dimensions.

One of the main limitations in behavioral research is the challenge of studying animals in controlled lab environments or uncontrolled conditions in the wild. SMART-BARN addresses this limitation by providing a spacious facility equipped with state-of-the-art technology. It allows researchers to study the intricate behaviors and interactions of animal groups, which were previously difficult to capture in traditional lab settings.

The technology behind SMART-BARN enables simultaneous monitoring of hundreds, or even thousands, of animals depending on their size. This multidisciplinary system, developed by biologists, physicists, engineers, and computer scientists, has already been successfully applied to study a wide range of species including pigeons, starlings, moths, bats, and even humans.

The ability to study animals in a multidimensional way opens up new possibilities for research. SMART-BARN expands the scale of typical indoor behavioral experiments in terms of experimental volume and measured behavior traits. It provides animals with more space, allowing researchers to observe previously unseen behavior repertoires. The facility has been used in various experimental cases, such as exploring the role of gaze in decision-making and developing computer vision and AI-based algorithms for 3D animal tracking.

The researchers behind SMART-BARN envision it as a collaborative space for scientists around the world to contribute to the exploration of behavioral questions. They invite researchers to connect with them and plan experiments using this groundbreaking facility.

– University of Konstanz