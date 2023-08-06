CityLife

Australian Man and Dog Revolutionize Communication Connectivity

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
Decades before the age of the internet and smart devices, Australian homes and businesses faced challenges in staying connected. However, one man and his dog introduced an innovative approach that revolutionized communication connectivity.

Geoff King, a telecommunications tradesman, trained his cairn terrier, Taffy, to maneuver telephone cables through narrow crawl spaces and walls. This breakthrough technique significantly reduced the time required to connect telephone lines, transforming hours-long jobs into mere minutes.

Mr. King and Taffy accomplished remarkable feats, connecting some of Adelaide’s most iconic buildings including the old Queen Victoria Hospital, the ABC building, and even the high-security Yatala Prison. While Taffy’s lack of a union card initially caused some issues, Mr. King cleverly took him to a union meeting at Trades Hall, where Taffy was officially accepted and became the union’s first card-carrying canine. This newfound status granted Taffy entry into any building without resistance.

During a transitional period from telegraphs to telephones, Mr. King and Taffy played a crucial role in establishing communication networks for businesses. Their pioneering approach laid the foundation for future advancements in the industry.

Today, Telstra’s technicians primarily focus on laying modern office cables. Nevertheless, Mr. King’s legacy endures, and he, along with Taffy, is recognized for their significant contributions. Sadly, Taffy’s departure in 1978 marked the end of their beloved partnership, leaving behind a bittersweet legacy.

