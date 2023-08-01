Training Machine Learning Model in Outer Space Achieves Groundbreaking Milestone

Researchers from the University of Oxford have made a momentous breakthrough by training a machine learning model in outer space aboard a satellite. Led by DPhil student Vít Růžička, this pioneering project holds immense potential for real-time monitoring and decision-making across various applications.

Remote-sensing satellites play a critical role in activities such as aerial mapping, weather prediction, and deforestation monitoring. However, due to their passive nature, these satellites are limited in their capabilities. They can only collect data and transmit it to Earth for processing, often causing delays of hours or even days.

To overcome this limitation, Vít Růžička’s team embarked on a mission to train a machine learning program directly in space. They uploaded the program’s code onto the ION SCV004 satellite as part of the Dashing through the Stars mission.

The researchers focused on training a model to detect changes in cloud cover from aerial images right on the satellite itself. Utilizing a technique called few-shot learning, the team compressed the data into smaller representations, making the model faster and more efficient. They successfully trained the model, known as RaVAEn, on over 1,300 images in just one and a half seconds.

During testing, the model exhibited remarkable speed by automatically detecting clouds in approximately one-tenth of a second over an area equivalent to nearly 450 football pitches.

The adaptability of the model is noteworthy, as it can be customized for various tasks and datasets. The team envisions developing more advanced models that can differentiate between significant changes like flooding, fires, and deforestation, and natural changes such as shifts in leaf color.

In addition to its potential for Earth monitoring, machine learning in space can address the issue of satellite sensor calibration, particularly in constellations of non-homogeneous satellites. The proposed system can recalibrate degraded or rapidly changing sensors.

This accomplishment signifies a significant milestone in space exploration and Earth monitoring, paving the way for real-time data analysis and decision-making. As researchers continue to enhance these models, the future of spaceborne machine learning looks promising.