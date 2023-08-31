Taito Milestones 2: A Must-Have Collection for Retro Gamers

The Arcade Archives series has been a favorite among retro gamers on the Nintendo Switch. With a commitment to emulating arcade originals at affordable prices, Hamster Corporation has released 280 titles, including 108 specific to the Neo Geo hardware. The latest addition to the series is Taito Milestones 2, a collection of 10 Taito-specific titles that builds on the success of the first Taito Milestones release.

This follow-up collection features a selection of iconic Taito games that span various genres. From action platformers to shoot ’em ups, Taito Milestones 2 has something for every gaming enthusiast. One highlight of the collection is the beloved action platform game, The NewZealand Story. Players guide Tiki the Kiwi through mazes, using power-ups to defeat enemies and find exits. Despite being ported to numerous platforms, the original version remains the most compelling and enjoyable.

Another standout title in the collection is Gun Frontier, a shoot ’em up game with a unique Western sci-fi theme. With its challenging gameplay and otherworldly atmosphere, Gun Frontier offers a distinctive experience for players. Metal Black, another shoot ’em up included in the collection, is known for its unusual history and innovative features. Originally intended as a Darius title, Metal Black introduced a beam-duelling feature later adopted by other Darius entries.

In addition to the shoot ’em ups, Taito Milestones 2 also includes other genres. Kiki Kaikai, also known as Pocky & Rocky, is a vertical shooting game where players take on the role of a shrine maiden on a mission to defeat ghouls. Solitary Fighter, a fighting game released shortly after Street Fighter II, offers colorful graphics and engaging gameplay. Liquid Kids, a cute platforming action adventure, features bubble-shooting dogs navigating through stages with puzzle elements.

Other titles in the collection include Ben Bero Beh, a firefighting game with impressive animation, Dino Rex, a dinosaur fighting game with a gritty aesthetic, and The Legend of Kage, a simple action game featuring ninja foes. The highlight of Taito Milestones 2 is Darius II, an exclusive three-screen format game that brings the world of Darius to life with stunning graphics.

Taito Milestones 2 is a must-have collection for retro gaming enthusiasts. With its diverse range of iconic titles and affordable prices, it offers hours of nostalgic gameplay. Whether you’re a fan of action platformers or shoot ’em ups, Taito Milestones 2 has something for everyone.

