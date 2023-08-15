Review of Calibration Methods for the Discrete Element Method

When studying the mechanical response of structures under loading, the discrete element method is commonly used. However, acquiring the microscopic parameters needed for this method through experiments presents challenges. One approach to obtaining these parameters is through parameter calibration.

The governing equations and failure criterion of the discrete element method are summarized, and the specific microscopic parameters to be calibrated are identified. Classical calibration methods are then explained in detail, along with a discussion of their properties and validation.

To ensure the applicability of calibrated parameters, it is important to consider factors such as size ratio, porosity, maximum radius, and minimum radius of particles. These parameters should be consistent between the geometric calibration model and the model used for real-world applications.

When applying classical continuum mechanics to investigate mechanical responses, difficulties arise when dealing with fractures due to the nonexistence of derivatives at discontinuities. Researchers have proposed alternative methods to address these fracture-related issues.

Phase field theory for fractures approximates the presence of free discontinuity surfaces using a continuous damage function. The extended finite element method adds a function capable of reflecting discontinuities to the traditional finite element method. Peridynamics employs integral equations instead of traditional differential equations to avoid singularity at crack tips.

In contrast, the discrete element method treats materials as discrete media, allowing for realistic and intuitive simulation of fracture and other large deformation phenomena. Before using the discrete element method, it is necessary to determine the material parameters involved in the model.

Calibration of these parameters is challenging as they are specified at the microscopic level and can’t be easily measured experimentally. Different calibration strategies have been developed, including trial-and-error, empirical methods, design of experiment methodology, machine learning, theoretical derivation, and evolutionary algorithms.

These calibration methods have been explored and discussed extensively, with each method offering unique advantages and considerations. The choice of calibration method depends on the specific needs of the study and the available resources.

In conclusion, parameter calibration is essential for the discrete element method to accurately simulate the mechanical response of structures. Various calibration strategies have been developed and refined over the years, providing researchers with a range of options to choose from.