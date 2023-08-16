CityLife

The Power of AI Models

JBL Tour Pro 2: True Wireless Earbuds with Onboard Touchscreen Display

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 16, 2023
Earlier this year, JBL introduced the JBL Tour Pro 2, a unique pair of true wireless earbuds that stand out from the competition with their onboard touchscreen display. Unlike other earbuds on the market, the standout feature of the Tour Pro 2 is its mini operating system accessible through the touchscreen display on the charging case.

The charging case itself is compact and similar in size to other third-party earbuds’ cases. When opened, the touchscreen display lights up, inviting users to swipe and explore the various features. The onboard screen functions as a modern take on the inline microphone remote, allowing users to adjust volume, switch songs, and switch between active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency modes.

Additionally, the earbuds offer features like a find my earbuds feature, a flashlight, EQ settings, and the ability to customize lock screen wallpapers. The touchscreen display also makes it easy to monitor battery life and the earbuds provide up to 40 hours of usage per charge.

In terms of performance, the JBL Tour Pro 2 delivers reliable active noise cancellation, making it suitable for busy city streets and crowded subway trains. The earbuds also offer solid battery life and support both USB-C and Qi wireless charging.

However, the audio quality of the JBL Tour Pro 2 falls short compared to other models in its price range. The sound lacks crispness in the high end and instruments are not as distinct as higher-end earbuds. Additionally, the silicone ear tips may take some time to get used to, and the transparency and ambient sound modes are not up to par with other earbuds on the market.

Overall, the JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds provide a unique experience with their onboard touchscreen display. While the sound quality may not be on par with other models in the same price range, the additional features and reliable performance make them worth considering for those seeking a different kind of true wireless earbuds.

