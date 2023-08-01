ChatGPT Android App: A User-Friendly Upgrade

OpenAI’s viral chatbot, ChatGPT, has recently made its way to Android devices in India, and we had the opportunity to test the app to determine if it offers a better user experience compared to its desktop counterpart.

The ChatGPT app presents a clean and intuitive chat-based interface, featuring both light and dark modes for user preference. Users can simply type in their queries and patiently await the generated answers. Moreover, the app includes a convenient voice typing feature, enabling users to utilize the microphone icon for inputting text.

One notable aspect of the app is the ability to manage privacy settings, chat history, and language preferences through a side menu. Additionally, users can easily copy text, mark responses, and regenerate answers with a simple long press.

While the app collects certain data such as location, personal information, messages, and app activity, according to the Google Play Store, it ensures that data is not shared with third parties. Additionally, chat history remains synced across devices, ensuring easy access.

In terms of performance, the app provides faster response times compared to the desktop version, generating entire paragraphs rather than word-by-word responses. However, the haptic feedback feature, which vibrates the device for each generated word, may become uncomfortable during longer waiting times.

The app displays improved accuracy and reduced instances of misinformation compared to the desktop version. Moreover, translations are relatively accurate, and the app is capable of directly translating Tamil text. Nevertheless, it may lack specific nuances and is not recommended for legal, medical, or sensitive queries.

One standout feature is the voice typing capability, which allows users to speak and correct transcribed text before sending it to the chatbot. The app demonstrates proficiency in recognizing proper nouns and Indian language words, providing accurate punctuation.

It is important to note that the ChatGPT app does not currently offer the ChatGPT Plus subscription, which means users will face a knowledge cut-off from September 2021.

Using the ChatGPT app does not negatively impact a smartphone’s battery life or temperature, making it highly efficient.

Overall, the ChatGPT app delivers a definitive upgrade in terms of user experience and offers useful features. It is suitable for addressing basic queries and low-stakes situations, although users should be mindful of its limitations.