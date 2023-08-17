Organic Molecules with Efficient Luminescence and High-Spin States for Quantum Technologies

Molecules have shown potential for use in quantum information science, sensing, and computation applications. However, the lack of robust spin-optical interfaces has hindered the utilization of the quantum resources of materials. Previous carbon-based candidates have been non-luminescent, which makes optical readout difficult. In a recent study, researchers have developed organic molecules that exhibit both efficient luminescence and near-unity generation yield of excited states with spin multiplicity greater than 1.

The researchers achieved this by designing an energy resonance between emissive doublet and triplet levels. They covalently coupled tris(2,4,6-trichlorophenyl) methyl-carbazole radicals and anthracene to create organic molecules with high-spin states that are coherently addressable with microwaves even at room temperature. Optical readout is enabled by reverse intersystem crossing to emissive states.

Furthermore, in the case of a biradical, the researchers observed strong spin correlation between the previously uncorrelated radical spins on either side of the anthracene. This approach allows for high efficiency initialization, spin manipulation, and light-based readout at room temperature.

The integration of luminescence and high-spin states in organic materials creates a platform for emerging quantum technologies. This development is significant as it expands the range of molecular systems that fulfill the criteria for practical qubits. While previous studies have demonstrated optical addressability and spin coherence in organometallic complexes at low temperatures, fully organic molecules offer advantages in terms of decoherence and have been used in various demonstrations of quantum effects.

The presence of a radical in organic molecules can enhance the rate of intersystem crossing, leading to the accumulation of chromophore triplet states. By eliminating the energy gap between photogenerated and high-spin states, it becomes possible to initialize and optically read out high-spin states with spin multiplicity greater than 1.

The researchers utilized luminescent radicals that offer spin-allowed emission within the doublet manifold. By designing molecular structures with energy resonance between emissive doublet and triplet levels, they achieved enhanced optical properties. The absorption spectrum and photoluminescence of these organic molecules showed promising results, making them suitable for use in quantum technologies.

In conclusion, this study presents a significant advancement in the field of quantum technologies by demonstrating the integration of luminescence and high-spin states in organic molecules. The efficient luminescence and high-spin properties of these molecules make them ideal for applications in quantum information science, sensing, and computation.