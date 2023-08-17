Firewall Ultra Introduces New PvE Game Mode: Exfil

Firewall Ultra, the latest installment in the Firewall franchise, is set to launch exclusively for PlayStation VR2 on August 24. One of the biggest evolutions in the franchise is the introduction of a player versus environment (PvE) game mode called Exfil (Exfiltration). This new mode aims to provide an unprecedented level of variety and excitement to the Firewall experience.

In Exfil, players will embark on missions in groups of up to four to secure data on three laptops. Unlike the PvP mode Contracts, which features a single laptop format, Exfil offers a different gameplay experience. Each map in the game is designed to accommodate both PvE and PvP modes, allowing players to discover new pathways and strategic positions.

Before starting a mission in Exfil, players will hack into one of the available access points to reveal the laptop locations and plan their approach. They can choose to split up and cover more ground or stick together to watch each other’s backs. Each level in Exfil is like a miniature playground, offering a wide range of options and possible scenarios.

The AI patrols in Exfil are formidable, making gameplay challenging. The enemy units start patrolling the map without knowing the players’ location until a hack is initiated or a firefight begins. When engaged, the AI enemies respond intelligently by taking cover, flanking, and using gadgets such as grenades, traps, and C4 charges.

After successfully hacking the three laptops and securing the intel, players must make it to the Exfil zone and endure intense enemy attacks until the evacuation completes. It is during this phase that enemies converge on the players’ location, giving their all to stop them.

Firewall Ultra is designed as a live service title, offering constant updates with new content including maps, weapons, and contractors. The game aims to provide a living, breathing world that evolves over time. Firewall Ultra launches with two editions: the Standard Edition priced at $39.99 (USD) and the Digital Deluxe Edition priced at $59.99 (USD).

Pre-orders are already available for players to jump into the all-new PvE Exfil mode or take part in 4v4 PvP matches. PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 are required to play, and an internet connection and PS Plus membership are necessary for online play.