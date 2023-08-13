CityLife

Sound Waves Can Transmit Across a Vacuum, Study Suggests

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 13, 2023
Physicists from the Nanoscience Center at the University of Jyväskylä in Finland have conducted research that challenges the notion that sound cannot be transmitted across a vacuum. In their recent study, published in the journal Communications Physics, the scientists found that under certain conditions, sound waves can “tunnel” through a vacuum gap between two solid objects. This phenomenon occurs when the objects are made of piezoelectric materials, which generate an electrical response when exposed to sound waves or vibrations.

The key requirement for this effect to occur is that the size of the gap between the objects must be smaller than the wavelength of the sound wave. The researchers discovered that this phenomenon is not limited to the audio range of frequencies but can also happen in ultrasound and hypersound frequencies as long as the vacuum gap is appropriately scaled with the increasing frequencies.

Although the effect is usually small, the scientists found situations where the entire energy of the wave is transmitted across the vacuum with 100% efficiency, without any reflections. This discovery has potential applications in microelectromechanical components and smartphone technology, as well as in heat control.

The study was funded by the Academy of Finland and the European Union’s Horizon 2020 program.

