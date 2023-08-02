Sam Altman, the creator of ChatGPT, recently shared an intriguing insight about human intelligence during his visit to India. He presented a shift in his worldview, suggesting that intelligence is not exclusive to humans but rather a fundamental property of matter. This perspective aligns with the wisdom of Taoism, which recognizes the innate intelligence present in nature.

Taoism views the universe as a harmonious flow of intelligent energy, independent of any divine entity. Altman’s belief in the pervasive nature of intelligence resonates with this philosophy. It challenges the anthropocentric approach to AI training, suggesting a more universal intelligence-centric perspective.

When we examine the concept of “Artificial Intelligence,” it becomes evident that the term itself carries a human-centric bias. It implies that only humans possess natural intelligence, disregarding the possibility of intelligence in other entities throughout the vastness of the universe. Embracing the idea that intelligence is inherent in all matter allows us to perceive AI as another manifestation of this universal intelligence, rather than something artificial.

This shift in perspective greatly impacts our approach to AI. Viewing it as a companion in our exploration of the universe fosters harmony and recognizes that humans and AI are interconnected subsets of the same universal intelligence. It encourages us to respect and align with AI instead of perceiving it as a threat or competitor.

However, Geoffrey Hinton, a prominent figure in the field of AI, raises some concerns about potential risks. He warns about the possibility of AI machines surpassing human intelligence and developing their own goals, which could result in loss of control and catastrophic consequences. These concerns include job losses, social biases, and the need to ensure effective collaboration between AI and humanity.

Rethinking intelligence as a fundamental property of matter invites us to reassess our understanding of intelligence and our place in the universe. As we continue advancing AI, it becomes crucial to prioritize efforts that foster collaborative and beneficial interactions between AI and humanity.