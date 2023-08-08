Restb.ai Introduces Valuation Product Suite for Property Appraisals

Appraisal solutions firm Restb.ai has launched its new Valuation Product Suite, designed to expedite the modernization of property appraisals. The suite aligns with the new standards set by government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), such as Fannie Mae, which now require more detailed data for each property report.

Restb.ai’s computer vision solution aims to empower the appraisal industry to meet these new requirements. The Valuation Product Suite includes several features that enhance efficiency in the appraisal process.

One of the key features is the API, which provides up to 200+ recently sold comparable properties based on a subject property address. Restb.ai’s proprietary image-based condition and quality analysis distinguishes these properties. This allows appraisers to have access to a large pool of similar properties to use as references.

The suite also offers a solution for mobile data collection apps. This feature allows real-time image analysis and auto-population of relevant features within the app. It can also validate client-entered details with corresponding photos, ensuring accuracy and reducing errors.

Restb.ai’s APIs can also pre-populate and validate common appraisal and inspection forms by using public records data, property data, and property photos included in the report. This further streamlines the appraisal process and saves time for appraisers.

To assist appraisers in the initial stages of their work, Restb.ai has introduced a complexity score. This score assesses the intricacy of a property based on factors such as living areas, lot sizes, and image insights like condition or style. The complexity score provides appraisers with instant clarity, helping them prioritize and manage their workload more effectively.

Overall, Restb.ai’s Valuation Product Suite leverages AI technology to enable appraisers to analyze properties and markets more quickly. By automating manual processes and providing comprehensive data, appraisers can focus on producing better valuations.