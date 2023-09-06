Scientists Develop AI Model to Discover Critical-Element-Free Permanent Magnet Materials

A team of scientists from Ames National Laboratory has created a new machine learning model that can identify critical-element-free permanent magnet materials. The model is able to predict the Curie temperature of new material combinations, marking an important advancement in the use of artificial intelligence for predicting new permanent magnets. Their research has been published in Chemistry of Materials.

High-performance magnets are vital for various technologies, including wind energy, data storage, electric vehicles, and magnetic refrigeration. However, these magnets often contain critical materials such as cobalt and rare earth elements like neodymium and dysprosium, which are in limited supply. The scarcity of these materials has prompted researchers to explore ways to design new magnetic materials that reduce the reliance on critical elements.

The team utilized machine learning (ML), a form of artificial intelligence driven by computer algorithms, to develop their model. They trained the ML algorithm using experimental data on Curie temperatures and theoretical modeling. The Curie temperature refers to the maximum temperature at which a material retains its magnetism.

Finding materials with high Curie temperatures is crucial for creating magnets that can maintain their magnetism at elevated temperatures. Traditional material discovery methods are expensive and time-consuming as they rely heavily on experimentation. However, employing machine learning can save time and resources.

The scientists trained their ML model using experimentally known magnetic materials. Through this data, the model established a relationship between various electronic and atomic structure features and Curie temperature. These patterns serve as the basis for the computer to identify potential candidate materials.

To test the model, the team focused on compounds based on cerium, zirconium, and iron, which are abundant elements. By synthesizing and characterizing these alloys, they confirmed that the ML model successfully predicted the Curie temperature of the material candidates. This achievement is a significant step towards developing a high-throughput method for designing new permanent magnets for future technological applications.

The researchers aim to continue their work of writing “physics-informed machine learning for a sustainable future.” By leveraging AI and fundamental science, they hope to contribute to the discovery of functional magnetic materials that are not reliant on critical elements.

Source: Ames National Laboratory