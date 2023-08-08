Artificial Intelligence Trained to Decode Keystrokes on Conference Calls

UK researchers have managed to train artificial intelligence (AI) to decode keystrokes during conference calls, enabling the AI to determine what is being typed, even without visibility of the screen and keyboard. This breakthrough allows the AI to capture everything typed on a computer, including sensitive emails or documents.

The study emphasizes that while individuals often go to great lengths to hide their screens or keyboards when entering passwords, they rarely take steps to conceal the sound produced by their keyboards. Once trained on keystrokes recorded by a nearby phone, the AI achieved an accuracy rate of 95%. When trained on keystrokes recorded by Zoom, it achieved an accuracy rate of 93%. Even when the AI fails to accurately determine the typed content, it typically only misses by one key, making it relatively easy for potential hackers to correct the error.

To successfully train the AI, keystrokes from the target’s keyboard must be captured. This can be accomplished by using a microphone or a smartphone infected with malware. The researchers employed a MacBook Pro and an iPhone 13 mini to capture the sound of each keypress on the phone, which was situated 6.5 inches away from the computer.

In order to safeguard oneself, the researchers recommend altering typing styles when entering sensitive information or utilizing software-based keystroke audio filters that generate background noise to mask the sound of keystrokes.

It is important to remain cautious of potential privacy concerns associated with the AI’s ability to decode keystrokes. Taking precautions, such as those outlined by the researchers, can reduce the risk of unauthorized access to sensitive information during conference calls.