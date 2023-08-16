An Important Step in Developing Next-Gen X-ray Technology

Researchers have made progress in developing a next-gen technology for making X-ray free-electron laser pulses brighter and more stable. They have used high-quality synthetic diamond mirrors to steer X-ray laser pulses around a rectangular racetrack inside a vacuum chamber. This advancement is an important step in the design of cavity-based X-ray free-electron lasers (CBXFELs) that aim to produce X-ray laser pulses with greater brightness and cleanliness.

The successful delivery of a cavity-based X-ray free-electron laser will provide a significant improvement in beam performance and usher in a new era of X-ray science. While there are still challenges to overcome, the demonstration of this first integrated step is encouraging. The research team at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory has published their work in the journal Nature Photonics.

X-ray laser pulses, despite their name, are not yet fully laser-like. They are generated by making accelerated electrons pass through sets of magnets called undulators, creating X-rays for probing matter at the atomic level. However, these X-ray laser pulses vary in intensity and contain a mix of unpredictable wavelengths, which affects scientists’ ability to analyze samples.

To address this issue, researchers have proposed using a cavity to increase the coherence of X-ray laser pulses, similar to conventional optical lasers. However, traditional mirrors used in optical laser cavities are not suitable for X-ray laser pulses. Instead, synthetic diamond crystals are used to smooth and amplify X-ray pulses within the cavity.

The challenge lies in producing high-quality diamond mirrors and aligning them precisely to steer the X-rays within the cavity. The research team is also working on finding the best way to extract X-rays from the cavity for experiments and to cool the mirrors as needed. The SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory is collaborating with DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory to design and install a larger version of the experimental cavity system.

The advancement in cavity-based X-ray free-electron lasers brings X-ray science closer to achieving brighter and more stable X-ray pulses, enhancing our ability to study matter at the atomic scale. Further developments in this technology will contribute to significant advancements in various scientific fields.