Scientists Achieve First-Ever Observation of Electron Scattering from Artificial Radioisotopes

In a groundbreaking study published in Physical Review Letters, a team of chemists and physicists from various Japanese institutions have successfully observed electron scattering from radioisotopes that do not occur naturally. This achievement is significant as it provides valuable insights into the structure of atomic nuclei and opens up new avenues for further research.

Since the 1950s, scientists have been seeking ways to capture images of atomic nuclei in order to study their properties and structure. This study represents a major step forward in that quest by realizing a device called a femtoscope, which allows for the imaging of atomic nuclei on the femtometer scale.

The research team started by utilizing a particle accelerator to energize a group of electrons. These electrons were then directed to collide with a block of uranium carbide, resulting in the production of cesium-137 ions. The ions were then funneled into a self-confining radioactive-isotope ion target (SCRIT) system.

The SCRIT system trapped the ions in a three-dimensional space that aligned with an electron beam. By overlapping the ions with the electron beam, collisions between them were induced. To record the scattering of electrons, the team employed a magnetic spectrometer to capture interference patterns.

This is the first time that electron scattering from artificial radioisotopes has been observed and recorded. The significance of this breakthrough lies in its potential for studying scattering with other types of short-lived nuclei. Moreover, the researchers suggest that their femtoscope-like system could contribute to developing a unified theory to describe the structure of atomic nuclei.

The study’s findings foster a deeper understanding of atomic nuclei, offering new perspectives on their composition, behavior, and potential applications in various scientific fields.

Image credit: Physical Review Letters (2023)