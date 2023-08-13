New Species Discovered in Antarctica with 20 Arms and Strawberry-like Shape

Researchers conducting expeditions in Antarctica have made an exciting discovery – a new species with 20 arms and a strawberry-like shape. The creature, named Promachocrinus fragarius after its resemblance to a strawberry, was described in the journal Invertebrate Systematics.

Promachocrinus fragarius belongs to a group of Antarctic feather stars, known for their unique appearance. These creatures can have either 20 or 10 arms and come in various colors, ranging from purplish to dark reddish. Although the report did not provide specific measurements, the authors described the species as “large.”

Antarctic feather stars inhabit ocean depths ranging from 65 to 6500 feet, according to the researchers. The team, consisting of scientists from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the University of California, San Diego, conducted expeditions between 2008 and 2017 to explore the region’s “cryptic biodiversity.”

In their report, the scientists highlighted the unique environmental conditions of the Southern Ocean, suggesting that these conditions contribute to the region’s biodiversity. Overall, the researchers identified four new species in the area, including Promachocrinus fragarius.

This discovery adds to our understanding of the diverse marine life in Antarctica. Further research in this region will contribute to the ongoing exploration of unknown species and the preservation of these unique environments.