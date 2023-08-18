Researchers Improve Air Pollution Exposure Models Using Artificial Intelligence and Mobility Data

Americans in the Northeast have been paying closer attention to air quality alerts this summer due to the thickened skies caused by wildfire smoke. Fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) found in air pollution, including smoke, poses health risks when inhaled, particularly for individuals with pre-existing heart and lung conditions.

A research team led by Penn State University has developed improved models using artificial intelligence and mobility data to assess exposure to PM 2.5 and assist public health officials in formulating strategies. By incorporating AI and mobility data into air quality models, the team has found that decision-makers and officials can prioritize areas that require additional monitoring or safety alerts due to unhealthy air quality or a combination of high pedestrian traffic and unhealthy air quality.

To conduct their study, the team examined PM 2.5 measurements in eight large metropolitan areas in the continental US, using data from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) monitoring stations and low-cost sensors deployed by local community organizations. They then utilized local geographical factors, such as aerosol optical depth, distance to roads and streams, elevation, vegetation, humidity, and wind speed, to assess how these factors impact air quality.

The researchers employed an automated machine learning approach and an ensemble method to identify the best-performing model for each region. This approach integrated data from low-cost sensors and EPA monitoring stations, resulting in a 17.5% improvement in the accuracy of air pollution exposure models compared to using regulatory monitors alone. Additionally, using anonymized cell phone mobility data allowed the researchers to identify areas with unhealthy air quality and high visitor numbers, enabling the mapping of potential hotspots and times when people may be exposed to high levels of PM 2.5.

By combining AI, mobility data, and air quality measurements, this research aims to provide public health officials and decision-makers with valuable information to send alerts to individuals’ mobile phones when they enter areas with high PM 2.5 levels. This can help reduce their exposure to unhealthy air quality. The improved models enhance the understanding of air pollution and aid in making informed decisions regarding monitoring and alerts.