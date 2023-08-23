Neuron Densities in Mammalian Brains Follow a Lognormal Distribution Pattern

Researchers from the Human Brain Project have discovered a fundamental organizational principle of the mammalian brain’s cortical cytoarchitecture – the lognormal distribution of neuron densities. The team analyzed nine publicly available datasets from seven species and found that neuron densities within cortical areas follow a consistent pattern. This lognormal distribution has implications for accurately modeling the brain and understanding network connectivity.

A lognormal distribution is characterized by a skewed bell-shaped curve and differs from a normal distribution in that it is asymmetric with a heavy tail. This distribution arises naturally from multiplicative processes, similar to how a normal distribution emerges from the sum of independent variables.

The distribution of neuron densities is relevant for designing brain-inspired technologies, such as neuromorphic hardware, as it influences network connectivity. Regions with lower neuron density receive more synapses per neuron, which can impact brain function. Additionally, understanding the distribution of neuron densities can help statistically assess differences between cortical areas and determine the borders between them.

While the specific function of the lognormal distribution of neuron densities is not yet known, it is likely associated with high network heterogeneity, which may be computationally beneficial. Heterogeneous networks promote efficient information transmission, enhance memory capacity, and support robust learning in neural circuits.

These findings contribute to our understanding of the organization of mammalian brains and provide insights into the underlying principles of neuron density distribution. By uncovering these patterns, researchers can advance their models of brain structure and function.

