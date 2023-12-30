Scientists Get Closer to Expanding the Genetic Code

Scientists at the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of California, San Diego have made advancements in the field of synthetic DNA. The researchers have shown that cells can recognize and use synthetic nucleotides to make proteins, bringing us closer to the promise of synthetic DNA.

In a study published in Nature Communications, the scientists demonstrated that RNA polymerase, one of the most important enzymes in protein production, can identify and transcribe synthetic base pairs in the same way it does with natural base pairs. This discovery opens up new possibilities for designing unique proteins and developing new medications.

The researchers used a version of the standard genetic alphabet called the Artificially Expanded Genetic Information System (AEGIS) which incorporates two new base pairs. By testing the interactions between these synthetic base pairs and RNA polymerase enzymes from bacteria, they found that the synthetic base pairs form a geometric structure similar to the natural base pairs.

“This is a remarkably effective system for encoding biological information,” said senior author Dong Wang. “As we’ve also learned, we may be able to exploit this system by using synthetic base pairs that exhibit the same geometry.”

Expanding the genetic code by adding more letters to the alphabet could greatly diversify the range of molecules we can synthesize in the lab and revolutionize the development of designer proteins as therapeutics. It could also support the tautomer hypothesis, which suggests that the standard four nucleotides can form mismatched pairs due to structural variation.

The researchers are now interested in testing the effect of other combinations of synthetic base pairs and cellular enzymes. While there could be many other possibilities for new letters in the genetic code, further research is needed to explore the full potential of synthetic DNA.

FAQ

Q: What is synthetic DNA?



A: Synthetic DNA is artificially created genetic material that mimics the structure and function of natural DNA.

Q: What are nucleotides?



A: Nucleotides are the building blocks of DNA. They consist of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.

Q: What is RNA polymerase?



A: RNA polymerase is an enzyme that catalyzes the synthesis of RNA using DNA as a template.

Q: What is the tautomer hypothesis?



A: The tautomer hypothesis suggests that the standard four nucleotides can form mismatched pairs due to structural variation. This phenomenon is thought to be a source of genetic mutations.

Source: University of California, San Diego (www.ucsd.edu)