Study Reveals Antarctic Ice Shelves are Thinner Than Previously Assumed

A new study conducted by researchers from The Ohio State University suggests that previous estimates of the thickness of Antarctic ice shelves may have been overestimated. The study, published in the Journal of Glaciology, is the first of its kind to compare ice shelf thickness data from ice-penetrating radar measurements to thickness estimates from surface elevation measurements.

The researchers analyzed data from 20 out of the 300 separate ice shelf systems surrounding the Antarctic ice sheet. They found that, on average, the ice shelves are nearly 6% thinner than previous studies had assumed. This difference amounts to about 17 meters. While this may seem like a small change, typical ice shelves can range from 50 to 600 meters in thickness.

The study highlights the importance of accurate estimates of ice shelf thickness, as these structures play a crucial role in stabilizing the Antarctic ice sheet and Earth’s climate system. A slight misestimation in the rate at which the ice sheet is melting can have significant implications for sea-level rise.

Lead author Allison Chartrand emphasizes the need for accuracy in determining the size of ice shelves, stating that a 1% misestimation in melting rate could result in inches or feet of sea-level rise that have not been accounted for. Even minor changes to the ice shelves could pose a significant threat to coastal communities, potentially causing coastlines to retreat several feet.

The researchers also discovered discrepancies in previous assumptions about ice shelf thickness. In some cases, the thickness was exaggerated, while in others, it was underestimated. This highlights the need for more abundant and accurate data to improve predictions of ice shelf loss and sea-level rise in Antarctica.

Ultimately, the study’s goal is to enhance observations of the processes contributing to sea-level rise. By better understanding these factors, researchers aim to develop more accurate models and predictions for the future of Antarctica’s ever-shifting landscape.

Source: The Ohio State University

