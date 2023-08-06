Studying Footsteps as Biometric Security

Researchers at the University of New Brunswick’s Institute of Biomedical Engineering are exploring the use of footsteps as a potential new form of biometric security. Their collaboration with Stepscan Technologies has led to the installation of electronic tiles in their lab and the lobby of Fredericton’s Cyber Centre.

The purpose of these electronic tiles is to create heat maps of pressure distribution from people’s footsteps. By analyzing the data captured, the researchers aim to develop 3D models of individuals’ walking patterns and deep learning frameworks to differentiate one person’s gait from another. This research takes into account variations caused by different footwear, carrying objects, or distractions.

Biometric technology, which utilizes unique physical characteristics like gait, is gaining interest as traditional access methods such as keys and pin codes have limitations. Biometric systems provide contactless and potentially more secure alternatives.

The researchers believe that gait-based biometrics could have various applications, including providing security in airports, buildings, and other access points. However, companies interested in implementing these systems must consider privacy laws and regulations. In Canada, guidelines from the privacy commissioner require obtaining explicit and meaningful consent for collecting sensitive information, including biometric data.

While biometric technology has faced legal and controversy challenges in the United States, experts anticipate that it is here to stay. Despite potential regulatory hurdles, biometric systems are expected to become an integral part of everyday life, offering enhanced security and convenience.